Just deux it — Netflix renews ‘Emily In Paris’ for a second season

Carole Bethuel/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like Lily Collins will be spending another year in the City of Lights. Her hit Netflix show, Emily In Paris, has been renewed for another season.

The series follows the story of her title character, a marketing executive who jets off to France for an unexpected job opportunity providing the American perspective to a French marketing agency.

Cleverly, the announcement came in the form of a note written by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s character Sylvie, Emily’s boss at that agency — called Savoir — to her boss in the States, who is played by Kate Walsh.

“We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” the note begins. “Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir.”

“Sylvie” closes with, “We love having Emily in Paris!” before adding the caveat, “But please don’t let her know that.”

Netflix also sent out a video tweet in which members of the show’s cast take turns saying the word “deux” — which means “two” in French — before a title card reads, “Deux is better than Un.”

The show, which was produced by Sex And The City‘s Darren Star, debuted on the streaming service just last month.

