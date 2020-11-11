Saudi officials: 2 wounded in blast at non-Muslim cemetery
Saudi officials say two people have been wounded when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah
