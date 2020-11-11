Today in History
Today in History
Today is Thursday, Nov. 12, the 317th day of 2020. There are 49 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 12, 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal.
On this date:
In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.
In 1929, Grace Kelly — the future movie star and Princess of Monaco — was born in Philadelphia.
In 1942, the World War II naval Battle of Guadalcanal began. (The Allies ended up winning a major victory over Japanese forces.)
In 1975, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas retired because of failing health, ending a record 36-year term.
In 1977, the city of New Orleans elected its first Black mayor, Ernest “Dutch” Morial (MAW’-ree-al), the winner of a runoff.
In 1982, Yuri V. Andropov (ahn-DROH’-pawf) was elected to succeed the late Leonid I….
