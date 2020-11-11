Travelers to Spain must provide negative COVID-19 test


Posted on: November 11th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Spanish Health Ministry said Wednesday that foreign travelers from countries considered high-risk areas for the coronavirus will be asked to provide proof of a negative test to visit Spain



