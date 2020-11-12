709,000 workers filed jobless claims last week as recovery inches forward

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — The Labor Department on Thursday said another 709,000 workers lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance last week.

The weekly tally has declined sharply since March and April. Still, the number of new layoffs has stagnated at levels not seen before the pandemic, indicating a grueling recovery for the U.S. labor market.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.