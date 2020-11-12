AP PHOTOS: Afro-Brazilian religious leaders run for office

Wagner Machado, a priest from the Afro-Brazilian faith Umbanda, was focused on final details for a religious ceremony in a public square. Wooden drums stood ready, a vase of roses was atop a white tablecloth and the scent of incense was wafting through the air. Then a passerby shattered the silence:

“The Lord Jesus is coming! You will go to hell!” shouted the man, who carried a Bible in one hand and pointed his other toward the sky.

Machado fired back: “Respect my religion, you intolerant criminal!”

The confrontation on Wednesday in Sao Goncalo, the second largest city in Rio de Janeiro’s metropolitan region, has become all too common and underscored why Machado and likeminded religious leaders are running for office in Nov. 15 municipal elections, demanding their worshippers be protected amid a wave of harassment.

“Running for office is hard enough, but representing the banner of Afro-Brazilian religions is even harder," said Machado, known more commonly by his nickname…