Fatal Single Vehicle Crash

Wednesday morning November 11th just before 3 AM, deputies were summoned to Hitchcock Street also known as CR 1100 West, north of Earl Road, reference a single motor vehicle crash.

The crash investigation determined that a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck had been traveling north on Hitchcock Street. For an unknown reason, the truck drove left of center, crossed over the southbound lane and left the west side of the roadway. The truck traveled northbound off roadway, parallel to Hitchcock Street and struck a utility pole. After doing so, the truck continued traveling north for several hundred feet and collided with a tree. After striking the tree and continuing north, the truck rotated 180 degrees and collided with a fence before coming to a stop on its passenger side.

The driver (lone occupant) was identified as 32 year old Matthew L. Moore, of La Porte. Moore was trapped inside the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology test results are pending.