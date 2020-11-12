Funds give Michigan City businesses fighting chance

The Michigan City Fighting Chance Fund aims to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The City of Michigan City along with the Michigan City Common Council are working together to ensure that our business community stands strong in the face of continued COVID challenges,” said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. “We remain focused on avenues to keep our city and community moving forward, and this grant program really hits at the core of what business owners are needing today – ways to continue to operate and pay employees.”

Eligible businesses will be awarded a grant of up to $5,000 to be used toward such expenses as operating costs and employee wages. The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City will manage the funds and application process.

Businesses may apply by Dec. 4 for consideration for a grant. Businesses must be in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State, in regard to taxes, licenses and code compliance and in operation for a minimum of six months in Michigan City.

Preference will be given to businesses with strong community or youth program ties, those focusing on hiring COVID-affected individuals and those that have not received other government assistance.

The program was put into motion by Councilwoman Angie Nelson-Deuitch, who authored the ordinance.

“We envision the grant funds going to businesses that have been most impacted by COVID, including independently owned restaurants, retail stores and personal services,” she said. “Our efforts are concentrating on the wonderful mom-and-pop spots that make our community truly unique and are owned by our neighbors, family and friends. We are working every day to ensure that these businesses will be here today and tomorrow.”

You can apply directly at https://www.edcmc.com/fighting-chance-fund/ or completed applications and supporting documentation can be emailed to [email protected] as our office is close to the public at this time. Grant recipients will be notified the week of Dec. 7, and additional grants may be available if funding allows in the future.

