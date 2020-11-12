Krispy Kreme debuts first-ever caramel glaze with two new doughnuts

Krispy KremeBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Doughnuts are a delicious treat and Krispy Kreme has a new seasonal flavor to upgrade its already beloved melt-in-your-mouth recipe.

The doughnut chain is now serving it’s silky, sweet caramel glaze two ways: on a simple, caramel-glazed yeast doughnut and a salted, double-caramel crunch doughnut.

The recipe is an upgrade to it’s classic original glaze and available for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

Previously, Krispy Kreme unveiled other limited release glazes, including chocolate, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and coffee.

The doughnut shop is encouraging fans to share shots of their caramel confection using the hashtag #KrispyKreme.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.