Matthew Perry says ‘Friends’ reunion shoots in March

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Could Matthew Perry be any more excited? Obligatory Chandler Bing joke aside, the actor took to Twitter to tout that the long-awaited, oft-delayed Friends reunion is set to shoot in the spring of 2021.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” the actor posted. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

The special, repeatedly delayed by COVID-19 concerns, will reunite Perry with pals David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. It’ll air on HBO Max.

By Stephen Iervolino

