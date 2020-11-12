Mexican president presents bill to ban outsourcing of jobs


Posted on: November 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is proposing legislation that would ban subcontracting or outsourcing of jobs by private companies, except with government authorization



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexican president presents bill to ban outsourcing of jobs


Posted on: November 12th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is proposing legislation that would ban subcontracting or outsourcing of jobs by private companies, except with government authorization



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.