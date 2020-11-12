Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Launches Support Local Campaign

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has recently launched a Support Local campaign to encourage individuals to shop, spend, and give locally this holiday season. The Michigan City community’s small retail, restaurants, and nonprofit organizations have all suffered revenue losses this year due to COVID-19 and they need local support as they head into the end of the year. The Michigan City Chamber kicked off the campaign on November 6th with a live WIMS radio broadcast in front of the Artisan CO-OP at 622 Franklin Street which houses three of the chamber’s members. Local businesses and organizations were interviewed to share the importance of supporting local during this time. The campaign will have ongoing advertisements on the radio, social media, and print to encourage shopping local. Included in the campaign is an incentive for individuals to SHOP – SPEND – GIVE LOCAL! Each time someone spends or donates $10 or more at a local establishment or organization they will receive an entry form for a chance to win CASH prizes.

Entry forms will be available at numerous businesses and organizations as well as the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. Entry forms will be accepted by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce until 4pm on December 29th. Cash prizes from $100 up to $500 will be drawn on December 30th at a time and location to be determined. An announcement of the drawing details will be shared publicly prior to the event but winners do not need to be present to win.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has organized this campaign with the support of several member sponsors. “We are thrilled to be offering this fun contest for our community as we head into the holiday season,” said Chamber President, Katie Eaton, “So many of our small businesses and nonprofits have provided community support during the pandemic and we want to return the favor.” Businesses or organizations who wish to get more involved in this campaign should contact Katie Eaton, [email protected], for details. Full contest rules can be found on the chamber’s website at www.MichiganCityChamber.com or you can request a copy by emailing [email protected] or calling 219-874-6221.

###