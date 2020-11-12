Tropical Storm Eta races off Carolinas after soaking Florida

Tropical Storm Eta is racing northeastward off the Southeast U.S. seacoast, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds only hours after blustering across north Florida

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Tropical Storm Eta races off Carolinas after soaking Florida

Tropical Storm Eta is racing northeastward off the Southeast U.S. seacoast, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds only hours after blustering across north Florida