UK economy saw bounceback in summer but remains smaller

The British economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarter of the year despite posting a record summer bounceback when many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UK economy saw bounceback in summer but remains smaller

The British economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarter of the year despite posting a record summer bounceback when many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted