Carey Garwood and Pastor Dennis Meyer receive honors

This morning at the Sheriff’s November Merit Board meeting, Carey Garwood and Dennis Meyer Pastor of Bethany Church were recognized and presented with a plaque. Pastor Meyer and Carey are staunch supporters of the LCSO and the K9 Division. For several years, they have coordinated fundraisers for various programs, provided spiritual support, delivered healthy snacks (the Garwood Orchards items go fast) and conducted a congregational wide drive for hand sanitizer at the beginning of the pandemic.