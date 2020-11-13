Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

Pakistan’s Seismic Monitoring Centre says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

Pakistan’s Seismic Monitoring Centre says a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported