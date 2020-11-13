French forces kill al-Qaida-linked commander in Mali

The French military says French ground forces and military helicopters killed a jihadi commander linked with al-Qaida in Mali along with four others

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

French forces kill al-Qaida-linked commander in Mali

The French military says French ground forces and military helicopters killed a jihadi commander linked with al-Qaida in Mali along with four others