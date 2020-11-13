Police, Fire, Schools to Hold “Waterless” Car Wash November 16th

The Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, and Michigan City Area Schools will once again be “United for the United Way” as they hold their traditional Car Wash fundraiser on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car wash will be “waterless” this year. The organizations are instead encouraging donors to donate online — or to drop off a donation at Ames Field on Monday, November 16. Representatives from the three entities will be stationed at Ames from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm on the 16th to accept donations of any amount. Those wishing to donate online can do so at https://www.unitedwaylpc.org/ on November 16. (All donations made that day will be credited to the car wash effort.)

A minimum donation of $5.00 is suggested. However, an “elite” waterless wash service is offered to businesses or individuals who donate $100 and above. Donors at this level will be presented with a special certificate and a “thank you” gift from United Way of LaPorte County, and will be invited to have a photo opp with MCPD Police Chief Dion Campbell or MCAS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins. The “Fire Pup” will be making an appearance to greet donors, as well.

WIMS radio with Ric & Mariah will be broadcasting live from Ames Field on November 16 during the event. 12:30-1:30

This is the tenth year for the car wash fundraiser, which began in 2011 as a rivalry challenge — with each entity washing cars on the same day at separate locations. In 2015, the groups decided to combine forces, working together to wash cars at Ames Field. Each year since then, volunteers from the police, fire, and school system have provided the manpower to wash cars and a tall fire truck doused vehicles with a final “rinse,” delighting patrons.

Since 2011, more than $50,000 has been raised for the United Way through the car wash.

“Over the past decade, the car wash has become a community tradition,” said Eason-Watkins. “Even though washing cars was not an option for us this year due to the pandemic, we knew we had to continue with it in some form. This year, the funds raised for United Way are more important than ever in supporting LaPorte County families in need.”

“I’m hopeful that individuals and businesses across our community will step up to support this worthy cause, even in this ‘waterless’ year,” said Campbell. “Our officers have enjoyed being a part of this each year, and we are proud to continue the tradition.”