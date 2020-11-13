Strong typhoon leaves 42 dead, 20 missing in Philippines


Posted on: November 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Thick mud and debris is coating many villages around the Philippine capital after a typhoon killed at least 42 people and caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Strong typhoon leaves 42 dead, 20 missing in Philippines


Posted on: November 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Thick mud and debris is coating many villages around the Philippine capital after a typhoon killed at least 42 people and caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.