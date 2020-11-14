1 killed in protests against Peru’s new president
Thousands of Peruvians have rallied in the country’s capital against the interim government of President Manuel Merino in protests that have left at least one person dead
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
1 killed in protests against Peru’s new president
Thousands of Peruvians have rallied in the country’s capital against the interim government of President Manuel Merino in protests that have left at least one person dead
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.