La Porte County COVID Action

Please see the below press release regarding La Porte County COVID Action. All questions should be directed to La Porte County Health Department at [email protected].

LAPORTE COUNTY COMMISSION PRESIDENT SHEILA MATIAS RELEASES LAPORTE COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S ORDER TO ADDRESS FALL, 2020 SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES – CITES INPUT FROM MAYORS, COUNTY OFFICIALS AND LOCAL LEGISLATORS

(LaPorte, IN) — LaPorte County Commission President Sheila Matias today released a copy of LaPorte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy’s order – which goes into effect Monday – to address what she called “an alarming spike in cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the past few days.”



Matias cited an “extraordinary amount of cooperation from our Mayors, their attorneys, county officials and our state legislators as parts of this Order were crafted over the past couple days.”

The Order also draws on guidance from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s just released Executive Order 20-48 and is pegged “to the county’s current status as an Orange county but can be adjusted if we move into the Red.”

Matias was quick to thank Mayors of both LaPorte and Michigan City for offering members of their respective cities’ inspection departments to assist county health department staff “who are already stretched thin dealing with this pandemic to be engaged as ‘extra hire’ using CARES Act funds for after hours assistance in gaining compliance.”



“This is a remarkable, unified and cohesive strategy to attempting to bend the curve locally and I thank our Health Officer Dr. Deausy for issuing a tough but fair order that deals with many of the situations that potentially spread this deadly virus.”



