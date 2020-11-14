Today in History


Today is Sunday, Nov. 15, the 320th day of 2020. There are 46 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 15, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh (teh-KUM’-seh) Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.

On this date:

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.

In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.

In 1935, the Commonwealth of the Philippines was established as its new president, Manuel L. Quezon (KAY’-zahn), took office.

In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.

In 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.

In 1958, actor Tyrone Power, 44, died in Madrid, Spain, while filming…



