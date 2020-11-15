SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S.


Posted on: November 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S.


Posted on: November 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station, kicking off regular crew flights from the U.S.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS