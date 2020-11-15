Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies age 79


Posted on: November 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, a career diplomat who became one of the country’s most prominent faces to the outside world during the uprising against President Bashar Assad, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies age 79


Posted on: November 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, a career diplomat who became one of the country’s most prominent faces to the outside world during the uprising against President Bashar Assad, has died



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.