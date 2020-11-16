Asguardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord joins ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Pratt will reprise his Star-Lord Role from Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, according to Variety.

Pratt joins Chris Hemsworth, who returns as Thor, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest in the first two films, who returns to the franchise as a new female Thor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the casting makes sense since Thor was last seen aboard Star-Lord’s spaceship in the closing scenes of Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to begin production in Australia in January, with Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi returning as director. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will also voice the Kronan warrior Korg for the latest installment.

The film, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently set to open in 2022.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By George Costantino

