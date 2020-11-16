Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument
A judge in Virginia has dismissed charges against a Black state senator who police said conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument
A judge in Virginia has dismissed charges against a Black state senator who police said conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.