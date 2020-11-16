Chadwick Boseman’s brother, Rick, emotionally reacts to actor’s posthumous Gotham Award nomination

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died in August following a silent four-year battle with colon cancer. While his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, isn’t due out until December 18, the Gotham Awards have already nominated Boseman for Best Actor.

The late actor’s big brother, Kevin Boseman, emotionally reacted to the nomination on Saturday and expressed why it is so meaningful.

“I had to sit with this for a couple days,” the elder Boseman commented on Instagram. “After screening this with [Chadwick,] I told him he was about to get all the nominations and… I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment.”

He closed out the announcement with, “Congratulations, Baby Brother.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is based off the 1982 play written by August Wilson about a pivotal recording session where “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis, went to bat with her white manager and producer over who had the right to control her music.

Boseman plays aspiring trumpeter Levee in the movie, who uses the tension mounting during the recording session to make a name for himself in the music industry.

The Denzel Washington-produced movie has garnered serious awards buzz due in part to Boseman’s electrifying performance.

By Megan Stone

