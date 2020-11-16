Corps suspends $9.4B plastics complex permit for review

The Army Corps of Engineers has suspended its permit for a Chinese conglomerate’s $9.4 billion plastics complex on a technicality, but says it may review other aspects of the permit

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Corps suspends $9.4B plastics complex permit for review

The Army Corps of Engineers has suspended its permit for a Chinese conglomerate’s $9.4 billion plastics complex on a technicality, but says it may review other aspects of the permit