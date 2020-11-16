Indiana Executive Order service update

In accordance with a State of Indiana Executive Order mandating the usage of masks effective Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, the South Shore Line will continue to require masks or face coverings for all passengers and employees in stations and onboard our trains. If a passenger is in need of a mask, the SSL will continue to provide masks free of charge. Passengers are reminded to continue to maintain 6-feet of social distance from other individuals onboard all trains and at stations.

All businesses in the state are required to enforce the mask mandate, or face possible closure. The SSL will strictly enforce the mask mandate at stations and on trains. Passengers who do not comply with the order will be subject to removal from trains. In accordance with the revised executive order and the new enforcement provisions, the SSL will discontinue use of the “mask noncompliance” car, effective immediately.

Pursuant to the order, certain passengers are exempt from the mask mandate, including passengers with medical/health issues and children under the age of 8.

The full text of Indiana Executive Order #20-48 can be located here: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Executive_Order_20-48_Color-Coded_County_Assessments.pdf