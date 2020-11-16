McBride, Rankine among nominees for Carnegie literary medals

James McBride’s latest novel and nonfiction by poets Claudia Rankine and Natasha Trethewey are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for fiction and nonfiction

