Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket


Posted on: November 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. retailer Walmart is selling 85% of its stake in its wholly owned Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu, while retaining a 15% stake



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket


Posted on: November 16th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. retailer Walmart is selling 85% of its stake in its wholly owned Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu, while retaining a 15% stake



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.