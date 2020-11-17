Biden, Modi discuss US-India ties in phone conversation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held his first phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, and they agreed to work closely to further advance the Indo-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership

