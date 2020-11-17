Fed’s Powell says virus spike threatens U.S. economy


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the surge in confirmed coronavirus cases across the country could slow the economy in the months ahead by discouraging consumers from spending



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Fed’s Powell says virus spike threatens U.S. economy


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the surge in confirmed coronavirus cases across the country could slow the economy in the months ahead by discouraging consumers from spending



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.