Marie Stopes changes name over founder’s eugenics ideas


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

One of Britain’s leading family planning organizations is changing its name to distance itself from its founder’s troubling views on eugenics and race



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Marie Stopes changes name over founder’s eugenics ideas


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

One of Britain’s leading family planning organizations is changing its name to distance itself from its founder’s troubling views on eugenics and race



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.