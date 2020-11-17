Officer wounded, Florida slaying suspect killed in Maryland


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities say a suspect in a Florida slaying was killed in an encounter with Maryland law enforcement that left a police officer shot and wounded



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Officer wounded, Florida slaying suspect killed in Maryland


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities say a suspect in a Florida slaying was killed in an encounter with Maryland law enforcement that left a police officer shot and wounded



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.