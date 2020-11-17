Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo has with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul


Posted on: November 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo has with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.