Richard Schiff hospitalized and wife Sheila Kelley "still fairly ill" after positive COVID-19 tests

Less than a week after Richard Schiff revealed he and his wife Sheila Kelley tested positive for COVID-19, he is giving fans an update.

On Monday, The West Wing actor shared on Twitter, “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.”

He added, “I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”



On Instagram, Kelley, 59, shared a similar update about Schiff, 65, and their family. The couple have two children together — son Gus and daughter Ruby.

“The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir,” she began. “Thank you all of you for the prayers and love. We feel them. He’s doing better. Getting stronger.”

“My son and I are still riding this strange covid coaster up and then down and all around,” the actress continued. “I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe.”

Kelley went on to urge people to “listen to your body. Not what everyone is saying around you” when it comes to the virus and ended her message reminding everyone to “keep masking up” and “washing hands.”

Schiff and Kelley tested positive on Election Day (November 3) but didn’t announce it until a week later on November 10.

“This has been the most bizarre week of our lives,” Schiff wrote at the time. “This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

