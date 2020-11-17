US paid for ambassador to New Zealand to fly on private jet
The United States government paid for ambassador Scott Brown and his wife to fly domestically in New Zealand on a private jet so they could avoid going into quarantine at the border
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
US paid for ambassador to New Zealand to fly on private jet
The United States government paid for ambassador Scott Brown and his wife to fly domestically in New Zealand on a private jet so they could avoid going into quarantine at the border
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.