US paid for ambassador to New Zealand to fly on private jet

The United States government paid for ambassador Scott Brown and his wife to fly domestically in New Zealand on a private jet so they could avoid going into quarantine at the border

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US paid for ambassador to New Zealand to fly on private jet

The United States government paid for ambassador Scott Brown and his wife to fly domestically in New Zealand on a private jet so they could avoid going into quarantine at the border