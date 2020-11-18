FAA poised to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected on Wednesday to clear Boeing’s 737 Max to fly again after grounding the jet for nearly two years due to a pair crashes that killed 346 people

