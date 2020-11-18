Kevin Hart’s new stand-up special is now available on Netflix

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Comedian Kevin Hart is trending on social media for two reasons: his new stand-up special Zero F**** Given, and a viral Tik Tok star that looks just like him.

The special was filmed two months ago inside Hart’s home and debuted on Netflix Tuesday. Considering the state of the world, each member of the audience wore a mask in light of COVID-19. This marks the comedian’s first stand-up performance since 2019’s Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.

Hart brings the laughs for his seventh Netflix special, sharing jokes about everything from his family, his kids interactions in private school, relationship advice, group chats with men over 40 and his experience living with COVID-19.

On Twitter, one fan said they woke up at 5 a.m. to watch the special and “died the entire time. Thank you, Kevin.”

Meanwhile, Hart was already trending on social media after fans believed a viral Tik Tok star by the name @arabmoney44 could be his “long lost brother.”

“I thought this was Kevin Hart with a baby filter,” wrote one fan, meanwhile another said, “someone let @kevinhart4real know his parents threw away his twin at birth.”

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.