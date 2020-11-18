UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges

The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog agency says Iran has begun operating centrifuges installed at an underground site, but that they had been moved from another facility so that the country’s overall uranium-enriching capabilities have not increased

