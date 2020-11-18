Wind in forecast raises fears after Nevada fire burns homes


Posted on: November 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Another lashing of strong winds expected in northern Nevada has raised concerns about reviving a wildfire that roared through a neighborhood in Reno in similar weather a day earlier



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Wind in forecast raises fears after Nevada fire burns homes


Posted on: November 18th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Another lashing of strong winds expected in northern Nevada has raised concerns about reviving a wildfire that roared through a neighborhood in Reno in similar weather a day earlier



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS