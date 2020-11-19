Duneland Chamber Hometown Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 28

Duneland’s Hometown Holiday Celebration will look a little different this year. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving the Chamber wants to encourage everyone to shop local to support our community. The holiday festivities are coordinated by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Chesterton, the Chesterton Police, Parks and Street Departments, and the Chamber organizations and volunteers.

Enjoy shopping in our beautiful downtown all day. Most retailers have special hours and holiday specials. Not comfortable visiting a store in person? Many offer online ordering options. The Chamber also sells gift certificates that encourage shopping local. They are good at over 90 local businesses. You can call or stop by the Chamber to purchase.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony in Thomas Centennial Park will be virtual this year and will be posted on the Duneland Chamber of Commerce Facebook at 5:00 pm.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, in lieu of the Twilight Christmas Parade the Chamber has been able to secure the presence of Santa for the Hometown Holiday Celebration. Santa will be escorted through various areas in the town by the Chesterton Fire and Police Departments starting at 10am Saturday. (Approximate schedule below). They are very conscious of the social distancing mandate and while Santa will not be able to make contact with you, he would like to see everyone’s best holiday smiles and spirits. Santa would like to remind everybody to stay in your yards, do not cross into the street, and maintain a minimum of 6 feet from your neighbors. After the tour, Santa will be heading back to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas!

Tentative schedule only:

10:00 am – Duneland Cove and adjacent areas

10:20 am – Morgan Park

10:50 am – Villages of Sand Creek, Easton Park, Sand Creek, Morgan’s Corner and adjacent areas

11:50 am – Tamarack, Tanglewood, Duneland Trails and adjacent areas

12:30 pm – Crocker, Westwood, Abercrombie, Golfview, Dogwood Estates

1:15 pm – Western Acres, Texas St., Rosehill Estates, Stone Meadows

1:45 pm – Chestnut Hills, Westchester South, Shannon, Oakwood, Southpark and adjacent areas

2:15 pm – 14th, 15th, Jackson and 18th St in the area of Portage, Westchester and Washington, Griffin Lake

2:45 pm – 16th, 17th, 18th, Annabelle Ct. and surrounding areas

3:05 pm – Downtown Chesterton between 15th, Calumet, Porter and Broadway

3:25 pm – 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Streets between Calumet and 5th St.

3:45 pm – Areas north of Broadway

4:10 pm – Morningside

We will stick as close to this schedule as possible, if you hear the sirens, know they are close! Santa hopes to get around to see as many boys and girls as possible.

Santa Claus’ house and sleigh will be in the park again this year but he will not be in them. Santa needs to stay healthy this year! He has lots of work to do. Families are welcome to come and take pictures in the sleigh and in front of the house throughout the holiday season. Masks are encouraged and social distancing is always recommended.

For questions about the Hometown Holiday Celebration, please call the Chamber at 219.926.5513 or email [email protected].