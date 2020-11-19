Home for the Holidays

Visit Michigan City LaPorte is happy to welcome visitors and locals alike to our hotels, attractions, shops, and restaurants but nothing is more important than everyone’s safety. Businesses throughout LaPorte County are following state guidelines in accordance with the governor’s five-part plan.

Holiday Happenings

It’s a festive time of year…Celebrate in LaPorte County with holiday events, lighting displays, outdoor markets, Santa Parade, Winterfest and more local traditions.

Tis the Shopping Season

Lift holiday spirits with a great gift from our local stores. Choose from Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets boasting the best brands at bargain prices to a special find at our quaint antique shops, unique boutiques, nostalgic gift stores and stunning art galleries.

Cool Outdoor Experiences

Cool temps, rosy cheeks and a sense of well-being go hand-in-hand with winter fun in the great outdoors! Visit local ice rinks, cross country ski at our county parks, hike the Indiana Dunes National Park, take the family out sledding. Our many lakes are stocked and ready for the perfect ice fishing experience.

Comfy & Cozy Stays

Are you visiting family and friends this holiday season and looking for a place to stay? Visit Michigan City LaPorte offers a variety of lodging options making it easy to find the best fit for your family! Featuring luxurious suites, historic B&B’s, newly renovated lodges and beach homes big enough for the entire family!

Gaming Galore

For big time action, Choose Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. Offering 65,000 square feet of gaming, with over 40 table games, 8 live poker tables and over 1,600 slots. Plus, the new FanDuel Sportsbook offers spreads, single bets, parlays and more for all major U.S. sports.

For more information please visit our website: VisitMichiganCityLaPorte.com