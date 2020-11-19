Jason Momoa is agonizing about his daughter soon being old enough to date

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Jason Momoa is starting to feel the pains of fatherhood all over again.

His teenage daughter Lola is fast approaching the age where girls start to become a little boy crazy, which the Aquaman star admits he is dreading the day when he inevitably meets the first boyfriend she parades through the door.

Momoa said he cried when his little girl turned 13 and is not looking forward to her hitting the big 1-4 next month.

“I’m not going to do well with it,” the 6’4″ actor jokingly confessed in the December issue of Men’s Health. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some [idiot] bad boy.”

Momoa added that he’s been dropping hints about what kind of person he would be open to her dating, adding, “I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!”

However, the Dune star may have a silent way of letting that future boyfriend know he’s toast if he breaks Lola’s heart.

When referencing his height and intimidating muscular build, Momoa noted, “Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape.”

Continued the actor, “I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging.”

Thankfully for the father of two, Lola isn’t interested in boys just yet. In fact, she’s more like Belle from Beauty and the Beast because she’s obsessed with books.

“I’m like, ‘Stop reading! Get outside.’ It’s insane,” the 41-year-old actor laughed, noting that her brother, 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, is just as bad. “I can’t believe it—they love reading.”

Momoa shares both Lola and Nakoa-Wolf with wife Lisa Bonet.

By Megan Stone

