Lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct at Illinois jail settled


Posted on: November 19th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Cook County’s commissioners approved a $14 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by female jail workers and assistant public defenders that contend a pattern of sexual misconduct along with physical and verbal abuse by detainees at the Illinois facility



