Lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct at Illinois jail settled
Cook County’s commissioners approved a $14 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by female jail workers and assistant public defenders that contend a pattern of sexual misconduct along with physical and verbal abuse by detainees at the Illinois facility
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct at Illinois jail settled
Cook County’s commissioners approved a $14 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by female jail workers and assistant public defenders that contend a pattern of sexual misconduct along with physical and verbal abuse by detainees at the Illinois facility
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.