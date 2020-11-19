Lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct at Illinois jail settled

Cook County’s commissioners approved a $14 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by female jail workers and assistant public defenders that contend a pattern of sexual misconduct along with physical and verbal abuse by detainees at the Illinois facility

