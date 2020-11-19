Sentence reduced for convicted bomber at Black university

A man convicted two decades ago of setting off pipe bombs at a historically Black college in Florida has had his sentence reduced to 54 years, down from life plus 39 years

A man convicted two decades ago of setting off pipe bombs at a historically Black college in Florida has had his sentence reduced to 54 years, down from life plus 39 years