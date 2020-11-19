Supreme Court clears path for 8th federal execution

The U.S. Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Supreme Court clears path for 8th federal execution

The U.S. Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive