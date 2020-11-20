NY’s Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to soon receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring
