Chesterton’s Mistletoe Market

Mistletoe Market

Chesterton’s European Market Dresses Up for the Holidays



What: Northwest Indiana’s Most Extraordinary Holiday Shopping Experience

When: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Where: Outdoors at 220 Broadway, Chesterton

Who: Everyone is invited to shop!

Tickets: This event is free to attend

More details: Call the Chamber at 219.926.5513.



Chesterton’s European Market is dressing up for the holidays. Come on out to downtown Chesterton on Saturday, December 5, from 9 am to 3 pm to experience this year’s Mistletoe Market. This beloved holiday market is moving outside this year, giving the event a more European feel. The Mistletoe Market will feature many of our regular season vendors, from the European Market. There will be mulled wine, and live music along with photo props for the whole family to enjoy. Santa will even be in attendance too! Find that perfect, one of a kind holiday gift and experience a little bit of Europe in your backyard.